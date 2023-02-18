The Akron Zips (18-8, 10-3 MAC) go up against the Buffalo Bulls (12-14, 6-7 MAC) in a matchup of MAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN3.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Akron vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Akron vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

Akron vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Akron vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Akron has put together a 10-13-1 record against the spread this season.

The Zips and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 24 times this season.

Buffalo has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Bulls and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 24 times this season.

