Akron vs. Kent State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Kent State Golden Flashes (16-8) and Akron Zips (15-9) going head to head at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kent State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Zips came out on top in their most recent outing 72-70 against Eastern Michigan on Wednesday.
Akron vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
Akron vs. Kent State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kent State 70, Akron 62
Akron Schedule Analysis
- When the Zips beat the Youngstown State Penguins, who are ranked No. 141 in our computer rankings, on November 18 by a score of 61-44, it was their signature win of the year so far.
- Based on the RPI, the Golden Flashes have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 54th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Akron is 10-1 (.909%) -- tied for the 49th-most victories.
Akron 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-69 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 28
- 60-43 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on January 11
- 72-70 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on February 15
- 69-47 at home over Buffalo (No. 244) on January 28
- 85-69 at home over Dayton (No. 251) on November 13
Akron Performance Insights
- The Zips put up 69.5 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per contest (173rd in college basketball). They have a +127 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Akron has averaged 67 points per game in MAC action, and 69.5 overall.
- The Zips are scoring more points at home (72.1 per game) than on the road (66.1).
- Akron is conceding fewer points at home (60.7 per game) than on the road (70.1).
- While the Zips are posting 69.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, producing 66.1 points per contest.
