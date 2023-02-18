Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Saturday's game that pits the Bowling Green Falcons (22-3) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (10-14) at University Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-62 in favor of Bowling Green, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Falcons are coming off of an 85-81 loss to Northern Illinois in their last game on Wednesday.
Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 77, Western Michigan 62
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- On January 18 against the Toledo Rockets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 68) in our computer rankings, the Falcons claimed their best win of the season, an 88-76 victory at home.
- Bowling Green has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (13).
Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 106) on February 11
- 66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 106) on January 21
- 76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 23
- 82-64 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 146) on December 11
- 71-66 on the road over Akron (No. 165) on January 14
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons outscore opponents by 16.8 points per game (posting 80.4 points per game, 11th in college basketball, and giving up 63.6 per outing, 156th in college basketball) and have a +421 scoring differential.
- Bowling Green scores fewer points in conference play (77.5 per game) than overall (80.4).
- At home the Falcons are putting up 83.9 points per game, 7.2 more than they are averaging away (76.7).
- Bowling Green allows 62.2 points per game at home, and 64.9 on the road.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Falcons are putting up 75.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 80.4.
