Cincinnati vs. Tulane Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Tulane Green Wave (15-11) versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-16) at Fifth Third Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulane. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Bearcats head into this matchup on the heels of a 68-57 loss to East Carolina on Wednesday.
Cincinnati vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Cincinnati vs. Tulane Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tulane 67, Cincinnati 60
Cincinnati Schedule Analysis
- The Bearcats took down the Tulane Green Wave (No. 98-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 53-50 win on February 4 -- their best win of the season.
- Cincinnati has six losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Bearcats are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.
Cincinnati 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-66 on the road over Temple (No. 126) on February 11
- 72-58 over UT Arlington (No. 190) on November 25
- 68-57 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 197) on November 10
- 78-73 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 220) on December 1
- 99-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 266) on December 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Cincinnati Performance Insights
- The Bearcats average 61 points per game (258th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (147th in college basketball). They have a -54 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.2 points per game.
- Offensively, Cincinnati is posting 54.8 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (61 points per game) is 6.2 PPG higher.
- The Bearcats are posting 62.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 58.7 points per contest.
- Defensively Cincinnati has played worse at home this year, surrendering 65.6 points per game, compared to 61.8 on the road.
- The Bearcats have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 53.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 7.5 points fewer than the 61 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.