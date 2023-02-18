Saturday's contest that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (25-3) against the Wright State Raiders (5-22) at Wolstein Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-56 in favor of Cleveland State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Vikings are coming off of a 57-56 win against Northern Kentucky in their last game on Thursday.

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 83, Wright State 56

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

On November 15 against the DePaul Blue Demons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 71) in our computer rankings, the Vikings notched their best win of the season, a 90-83 victory on the road.

Cleveland State has 19 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, the most in the country.

Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins

77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 141) on December 29

81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 141) on February 4

57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 143) on February 16

76-58 on the road over Akron (No. 165) on December 11

83-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 184) on February 11

Cleveland State Performance Insights