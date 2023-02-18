Cleveland State vs. Wright State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (25-3) against the Wright State Raiders (5-22) at Wolstein Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-56 in favor of Cleveland State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Vikings are coming off of a 57-56 win against Northern Kentucky in their last game on Thursday.
Cleveland State vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland State vs. Wright State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cleveland State 83, Wright State 56
Cleveland State Schedule Analysis
- On November 15 against the DePaul Blue Demons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 71) in our computer rankings, the Vikings notched their best win of the season, a 90-83 victory on the road.
- Cleveland State has 19 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, the most in the country.
Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 141) on December 29
- 81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 141) on February 4
- 57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 143) on February 16
- 76-58 on the road over Akron (No. 165) on December 11
- 83-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 184) on February 11
Cleveland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings have a +522 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.7 points per game. They're putting up 76.2 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball and are giving up 57.5 per contest to rank 37th in college basketball.
- With 78.1 points per game in Horizon contests, Cleveland State is averaging 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (76.2 PPG).
- Offensively the Vikings have played worse in home games this season, scoring 72.9 points per game, compared to 80 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, Cleveland State has been better at home this season, ceding 51.8 points per game, compared to 65.5 away from home.
- The Vikings have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 79.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.2 points more than the 76.2 they've scored this season.
