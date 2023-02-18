Saturday's game between the Kent State Golden Flashes (16-8) and the Akron Zips (15-9) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Kent State squad securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Golden Flashes enter this contest on the heels of a 72-69 win against Buffalo on Wednesday.

Kent State vs. Akron Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Kent State vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 70, Akron 62

Kent State Schedule Analysis

On November 20, the Golden Flashes claimed their best win of the season, a 59-56 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, who are a top 50 team (No. 36), according to our computer rankings.

Kent State 2022-23 Best Wins

58-55 over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on November 26

77-54 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 13

57-55 on the road over Akron (No. 165) on February 1

82-61 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 187) on January 25

72-66 over Southern Illinois (No. 200) on November 27

Kent State Performance Insights