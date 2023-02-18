Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Toledo Rockets (20-4) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-11) going head to head at Savage Arena has a projected final score of 75-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Toledo, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
Their last time out, the Rockets won on Wednesday 75-44 against Western Michigan.
Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Toledo 75, Eastern Michigan 57
Toledo Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on December 8, the Rockets notched their best win of the season, a 71-68 road victory.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Toledo is 12-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.
Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 65) on January 11
- 91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 94) on December 4
- 77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 106) on January 14
- 76-63 at home over Akron (No. 165) on January 21
- 80-70 over UT Arlington (No. 190) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Toledo Performance Insights
- The Rockets have a +295 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. They're putting up 74 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball and are giving up 61.8 per contest to rank 106th in college basketball.
- Toledo's offense has been more effective in MAC games this year, scoring 75.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 74 PPG.
- The Rockets put up 76.1 points per game in home games, compared to 72.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- Toledo is giving up 59.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.1 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (63.7).
- In their last 10 games, the Rockets have been racking up 76.7 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 74 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.