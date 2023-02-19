The Arizona Coyotes (19-28-8) will aim to continue a three-game home win streak when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-34-4) on Sunday, February 19 at 8:30 PM ET on .

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-135) Blue Jackets (+115) 6.5

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have won 15 of the 49 games, or 30.6%, in which they've been an underdog.

Columbus has gone 13-33, a 28.3% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jackets have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Columbus has played 29 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 144 (29th) Goals 143 (30th) 189 (24th) Goals Allowed 208 (30th) 32 (23rd) Power Play Goals 24 (32nd) 49 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (23rd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Three of Columbus' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Blue Jackets total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 6.8 goals, 0.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blue Jackets have the NHL's 30th-ranked scoring offense (143 total goals, 2.6 per game).

The Blue Jackets' 208 total goals conceded (3.7 per game) rank 30th in the league.

Their -65 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

