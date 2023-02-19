Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Coyotes (19-28-8) will aim to continue a three-game home win streak when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-34-4) on Sunday, February 19 at 8:30 PM ET on .
Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Coyotes (-135)
|Blue Jackets (+115)
|6.5
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have won 15 of the 49 games, or 30.6%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Columbus has gone 13-33, a 28.3% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Blue Jackets have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Columbus has played 29 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|144 (29th)
|Goals
|143 (30th)
|189 (24th)
|Goals Allowed
|208 (30th)
|32 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|24 (32nd)
|49 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (23rd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Three of Columbus' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Blue Jackets total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 6.8 goals, 0.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blue Jackets have the NHL's 30th-ranked scoring offense (143 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- The Blue Jackets' 208 total goals conceded (3.7 per game) rank 30th in the league.
- Their -65 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
