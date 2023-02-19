Ohio State vs. Purdue: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 19
The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-15, 3-12 Big Ten) will try to stop a seven-game losing stretch when visiting the Purdue Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Mackey Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Ohio State matchup.
Ohio State vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Ohio State vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Ohio State Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Purdue (-12.5)
|140.5
|-790
|+530
Ohio State vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Ohio State has compiled an 8-16-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Purdue is 11-14-1 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 11 out of the Boilermakers' 26 games have hit the over.
Ohio State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- The Buckeyes' national championship odds have dropped from +8000 at the start of the season to +30000, the 21st-biggest change among all teams.
- Ohio State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.
