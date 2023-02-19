Sunday's contest at Beeghly Center has the Green Bay Phoenix (22-4) squaring off against the Youngstown State Penguins (18-8) at 1:00 PM ET on February 19. Our computer prediction projects a 66-57 win for Green Bay.

The Penguins head into this matchup after a 75-54 loss to Milwaukee on Friday.

Youngstown State vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Youngstown State vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 66, Youngstown State 57

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

On January 20, the Penguins registered their best win of the season, a 63-60 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to our computer rankings.

Youngstown State has 13 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

Youngstown State 2022-23 Best Wins

59-55 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 143) on December 2

52-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 143) on January 28

81-72 at home over Wofford (No. 189) on November 7

61-51 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 247) on January 22

60-44 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 260) on December 31

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Youngstown State Performance Insights