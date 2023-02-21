Tuesday's contest features the Butler Bulldogs (9-17) and the Xavier Musketeers (7-19) squaring off at Hinkle Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-57 win for heavily favored Butler according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 21.

The Musketeers are coming off of a 72-59 loss to Seton Hall in their most recent game on Saturday.

Xavier vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Xavier vs. Butler Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Butler 68, Xavier 57

Xavier Schedule Analysis

  • The Musketeers' best win this season came in a 65-49 victory over the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs on November 19.
  • The Musketeers have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.
  • Xavier has five losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

Xavier 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 48-35 at home over Cincinnati (No. 209) on December 9
  • 87-68 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 264) on November 7
  • 73-65 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 307) on November 27
  • 84-68 at home over McNeese (No. 324) on November 22
  • 71-57 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 332) on November 10

Xavier Performance Insights

  • The Musketeers' -257 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 56.1 points per game (331st in college basketball) while giving up 66.0 per contest (230th in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Xavier has averaged 49.8 points per game in Big East action, and 56.1 overall.
  • In 2022-23 the Musketeers are scoring 1.5 more points per game at home (56.7) than away (55.2).
  • Xavier allows 62.3 points per game at home, and 72.0 on the road.
  • Over their last 10 games, the Musketeers are putting up 48.5 points per contest, 7.6 fewer points than their season average (56.1).

