Tuesday's contest features the Butler Bulldogs (9-17) and the Xavier Musketeers (7-19) squaring off at Hinkle Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-57 win for heavily favored Butler according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 21.

The Musketeers are coming off of a 72-59 loss to Seton Hall in their most recent game on Saturday.

Xavier vs. Butler Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Xavier vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 68, Xavier 57

Xavier Schedule Analysis

The Musketeers' best win this season came in a 65-49 victory over the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs on November 19.

The Musketeers have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

Xavier has five losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

Xavier 2022-23 Best Wins

48-35 at home over Cincinnati (No. 209) on December 9

87-68 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 264) on November 7

73-65 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 307) on November 27

84-68 at home over McNeese (No. 324) on November 22

71-57 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 332) on November 10

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Xavier Performance Insights