Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 21
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's contest between the IUPUI Jaguars (15-12) and the Youngstown State Penguins (18-9) at IUPUI Gymnasium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with IUPUI securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 21.
The Penguins' most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 67-54 loss to Green Bay.
Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Score Prediction
- Prediction: IUPUI 68, Youngstown State 66
Youngstown State Schedule Analysis
- On January 20, the Penguins picked up their best win of the season, a 63-60 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 100 team (No. 60), according to our computer rankings.
- Youngstown State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (13).
Youngstown State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-55 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on December 2
- 52-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on January 28
- 81-72 at home over Wofford (No. 170) on November 7
- 60-44 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 252) on December 31
- 61-51 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 254) on January 22
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Youngstown State Performance Insights
- The Penguins have a +225 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.3 points per game. They're putting up 67.1 points per game, 147th in college basketball, and are allowing 58.8 per outing to rank 53rd in college basketball.
- Youngstown State has averaged 2.4 fewer points in Horizon action (64.7) than overall (67.1).
- The Penguins average 70.9 points per game at home, and 61.6 away.
- Youngstown State is giving up fewer points at home (56.3 per game) than on the road (62.5).
- The Penguins have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, posting 63.0 points per contest, 4.1 fewer points their than season average of 67.1.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.