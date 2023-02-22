Akron vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Wednesday's game between the Toledo Rockets (21-4) and the Akron Zips (15-10) at James A. Rhodes Arena has a projected final score of 72-63 based on our computer prediction, with Toledo coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Zips head into this matchup following an 87-46 loss to Kent State on Saturday.
Akron vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
Akron vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Toledo 72, Akron 63
Akron Schedule Analysis
- The Zips' signature victory this season came against the Northern Kentucky Norse, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 152) in our computer rankings. The Zips took home the 70-69 win on the road on November 28.
- Akron has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).
- Akron has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (11).
Akron 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-44 at home over Youngstown State (No. 164) on November 18
- 60-43 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 231) on January 11
- 72-70 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 231) on February 15
- 85-69 at home over Dayton (No. 251) on November 13
- 69-47 at home over Buffalo (No. 253) on January 28
Akron Performance Insights
- The Zips average 68.6 points per game (118th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per contest (202nd in college basketball). They have a +86 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game.
- Akron's offense has been less effective in MAC tilts this season, averaging 65.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 68.6 PPG.
- When playing at home, the Zips are scoring eight more points per game (72.1) than they are when playing on the road (64.1).
- Akron allows 60.7 points per game at home this season, compared to 71.8 on the road.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Zips have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 64.1 points per contest over that span compared to the 68.6 they've put up over the course of this year.
