Wednesday's game between the Toledo Rockets (21-4) and the Akron Zips (15-10) at James A. Rhodes Arena has a projected final score of 72-63 based on our computer prediction, with Toledo coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Zips head into this matchup following an 87-46 loss to Kent State on Saturday.

Akron vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Akron vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 72, Akron 63

Akron Schedule Analysis

The Zips' signature victory this season came against the Northern Kentucky Norse, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 152) in our computer rankings. The Zips took home the 70-69 win on the road on November 28.

Akron has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).

Akron has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (11).

Akron 2022-23 Best Wins

61-44 at home over Youngstown State (No. 164) on November 18

60-43 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 231) on January 11

72-70 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 231) on February 15

85-69 at home over Dayton (No. 251) on November 13

69-47 at home over Buffalo (No. 253) on January 28

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Akron Performance Insights