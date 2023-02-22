Wednesday's game at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has the Memphis Lady Tigers (16-9) taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-17) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-55 win as our model heavily favors Memphis.

The Bearcats enter this game on the heels of a 65-54 loss to Tulane on Saturday.

Cincinnati vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Cincinnati vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 72, Cincinnati 55

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

The Bearcats' signature victory of the season came against the Tulane Green Wave, a top 100 team (No. 95), according to our computer rankings. The Bearcats captured the 53-50 road win on February 4.

Cincinnati has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (six).

Based on the RPI, the Lady Tigers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 61st-most in the nation.

Cincinnati 2022-23 Best Wins

74-66 on the road over Temple (No. 129) on February 11

72-58 over UT Arlington (No. 181) on November 25

68-57 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 183) on November 10

78-73 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 220) on December 1

99-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 272) on December 18

Cincinnati Performance Insights