Dayton vs. La Salle Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the La Salle Explorers (16-12) against the Dayton Flyers (5-19) at UD Arena has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of La Salle, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 22.
The Flyers enter this matchup after a 70-65 victory against VCU on Wednesday.
Dayton vs. La Salle Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
Dayton vs. La Salle Score Prediction
- Prediction: La Salle 68, Dayton 63
Dayton Schedule Analysis
- The Flyers' best win this season came in a 66-60 victory against the Davidson Wildcats on January 11.
- The Flyers have the most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (13).
Dayton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-66 on the road over George Mason (No. 195) on January 1
- 70-65 on the road over VCU (No. 239) on February 15
- 81-68 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 290) on February 1
Dayton Performance Insights
- The Flyers have a -122 scoring differential, falling short by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 65.7 points per game to rank 167th in college basketball and are allowing 70.8 per outing to rank 321st in college basketball.
- In conference games, Dayton tallies more points per game (66.8) than its season average (65.7).
- Offensively the Flyers have fared better at home this season, putting up 69.9 points per game, compared to 64.4 per game on the road.
- Dayton is allowing 73.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.9 more points than it is allowing in away games (68.5).
- The Flyers have been putting up 66.2 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 65.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
