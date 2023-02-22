Wednesday's contest that pits the La Salle Explorers (16-12) against the Dayton Flyers (5-19) at UD Arena has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of La Salle, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 22.

The Flyers enter this matchup after a 70-65 victory against VCU on Wednesday.

Dayton vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Dayton vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: La Salle 68, Dayton 63

Dayton Schedule Analysis

The Flyers' best win this season came in a 66-60 victory against the Davidson Wildcats on January 11.

The Flyers have the most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (13).

Dayton 2022-23 Best Wins

71-66 on the road over George Mason (No. 195) on January 1

70-65 on the road over VCU (No. 239) on February 15

81-68 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 290) on February 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Dayton Performance Insights