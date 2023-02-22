Ohio vs. Kent State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Kent State Golden Flashes (17-8) and the Ohio Bobcats (6-19) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-57 and heavily favors Kent State to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Bobcats' last contest on Saturday ended in an 83-75 win over Central Michigan.
Ohio vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
Ohio vs. Kent State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kent State 77, Ohio 57
Ohio Schedule Analysis
- The Bobcats captured their best win of the season on February 11, when they defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies, who rank No. 174 in our computer rankings, 72-71.
Ohio 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-62 on the road over Indiana State (No. 228) on November 26
- 65-55 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 231) on February 1
- 52-51 on the road over Dayton (No. 251) on November 29
- 84-73 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 264) on January 21
- 83-75 at home over Central Michigan (No. 287) on February 18
Ohio Performance Insights
- The Bobcats have a -248 scoring differential, falling short by 10 points per game. They're putting up 63 points per game, 225th in college basketball, and are allowing 73 per contest to rank 341st in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Ohio has scored 62.5 points per game in MAC play, and 63 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Bobcats are scoring 8.1 fewer points per game at home (58.5) than away (66.6).
- Ohio is allowing more points at home (73.3 per game) than away (72.7).
- The Bobcats are averaging 63.7 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 0.7 more than their average for the season (63).
