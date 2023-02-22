Toledo vs. Akron Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at James A. Rhodes Arena has the Toledo Rockets (21-4) matching up with the Akron Zips (15-10) at 7:00 PM ET on February 22. Our computer prediction projects a 72-63 victory for Toledo.
The Rockets' last contest on Saturday ended in an 84-64 win over Eastern Michigan.
Toledo vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
Toledo vs. Akron Score Prediction
- Prediction: Toledo 72, Akron 63
Toledo Schedule Analysis
- The Rockets' signature win of the season came in a 71-68 victory against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on December 8.
- Toledo has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14).
Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 72) on January 11
- 91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 91) on December 4
- 77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 96) on January 14
- 80-70 over UT Arlington (No. 181) on November 26
- 76-63 at home over Akron (No. 187) on January 21
Toledo Performance Insights
- The Rockets put up 74.4 points per game (40th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per outing (109th in college basketball). They have a +315 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game.
- Toledo has averaged 2.1 more points in MAC games (76.5) than overall (74.4).
- In 2022-23 the Rockets are averaging 4.2 more points per game at home (76.7) than away (72.5).
- In 2022-23 Toledo is allowing 3.8 fewer points per game at home (59.9) than on the road (63.7).
- The Rockets have fared better offensively in their last 10 games, scoring 77.4 points per contest, 3.0 more than their season average of 74.4.
