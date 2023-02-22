Wednesday's game at James A. Rhodes Arena has the Toledo Rockets (21-4) matching up with the Akron Zips (15-10) at 7:00 PM ET on February 22. Our computer prediction projects a 72-63 victory for Toledo.

The Rockets' last contest on Saturday ended in an 84-64 win over Eastern Michigan.

Toledo vs. Akron Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

Toledo vs. Akron Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Toledo 72, Akron 63

Toledo Schedule Analysis

  • The Rockets' signature win of the season came in a 71-68 victory against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on December 8.
  • Toledo has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14).

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 72) on January 11
  • 91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 91) on December 4
  • 77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 96) on January 14
  • 80-70 over UT Arlington (No. 181) on November 26
  • 76-63 at home over Akron (No. 187) on January 21

Toledo Performance Insights

  • The Rockets put up 74.4 points per game (40th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per outing (109th in college basketball). They have a +315 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game.
  • Toledo has averaged 2.1 more points in MAC games (76.5) than overall (74.4).
  • In 2022-23 the Rockets are averaging 4.2 more points per game at home (76.7) than away (72.5).
  • In 2022-23 Toledo is allowing 3.8 fewer points per game at home (59.9) than on the road (63.7).
  • The Rockets have fared better offensively in their last 10 games, scoring 77.4 points per contest, 3.0 more than their season average of 74.4.

