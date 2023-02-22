Wednesday's game at James A. Rhodes Arena has the Toledo Rockets (21-4) matching up with the Akron Zips (15-10) at 7:00 PM ET on February 22. Our computer prediction projects a 72-63 victory for Toledo.

The Rockets' last contest on Saturday ended in an 84-64 win over Eastern Michigan.

Toledo vs. Akron Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

Toledo vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 72, Akron 63

Toledo Schedule Analysis

The Rockets' signature win of the season came in a 71-68 victory against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on December 8.

Toledo has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14).

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 72) on January 11

91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 91) on December 4

77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 96) on January 14

80-70 over UT Arlington (No. 181) on November 26

76-63 at home over Akron (No. 187) on January 21

Toledo Performance Insights