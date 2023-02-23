Blue Jackets vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild (31-21-5) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-34-5) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, February 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild have won three games in a row.
Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-180)
|Blue Jackets (+155)
|6
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have been listed as an underdog 50 times this season, and won 15, or 30.0%, of those games.
- Columbus has entered 37 games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 10-27 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.
- Columbus' games this season have had over 6 goals 33 of 57 times.
Blue Jackets vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|163 (25th)
|Goals
|145 (30th)
|159 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|211 (30th)
|43 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|25 (32nd)
|34 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (22nd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Columbus has hit the over twice.
- The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.7 goals over their last 10 games, 0.7 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.8.
- The Blue Jackets have scored 145 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have given up 3.7 goals per game, 211 total, which ranks 30th among NHL teams.
- Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -66.
