Darius Garland's Cleveland Cavaliers face the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent time out, a 118-112 loss to the 76ers, Garland totaled 27 points, six assists and three steals.

Now let's examine Garland's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.8 21.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.0 Assists 8.5 8.0 7.7 PRA 33.5 32.5 31.2 PR 24.5 24.5 23.5 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.8



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Darius Garland has made 7.5 shots per game, which adds up to 15.2% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 6.1 threes per game, or 16.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Garland's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 15th in possessions per game with 98.6.

On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 112.7 points per game, which is 13th-best in the league.

The Nuggets allow 40.0 rebounds per game, best in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are 19th in the NBA, allowing 25.7 per game.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Darius Garland vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 33 21 4 8 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.