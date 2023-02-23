Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 118-112 loss to the 76ers (his most recent game) Mitchell put up 33 points, five assists and two steals.

Now let's dig into Mitchell's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.3 23.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.8 Assists 5.5 4.9 5.3 PRA 36.5 36.3 33.1 PR 31.5 31.4 27.8 3PM 3.5 3.6 3.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Donovan Mitchell's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Donovan Mitchell has made 9.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 18.9% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 3.6 threes per game, or 26.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.6 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

Allowing 112.7 points per game, the Nuggets are the 13th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 40.0 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets give up 25.7 assists per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/16/2022 35 31 5 4 4 0 2 1/5/2022 36 17 2 3 1 0 1 10/26/2021 34 22 2 6 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Mitchell or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.