Thursday's contest between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-15) and the Wright State Raiders (5-23) at Wright State University Nutter Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Oakland coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Raiders enter this game after an 87-49 loss to Cleveland State on Saturday.

Wright State vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State vs. Oakland Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Oakland 70, Wright State 69

Wright State Schedule Analysis

  • The Raiders beat the No. 153-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Northern Kentucky Norse, 80-70, on February 2, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Raiders are 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.
  • Wright State has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).

Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 254) on February 10
  • 83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 287) on January 28
  • 82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 331) on January 13

Wright State Performance Insights

  • The Raiders' -370 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.7 points per game (188th in college basketball) while giving up 77.9 per outing (358th in college basketball).
  • Offensively, Wright State is scoring 65.6 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (64.7 points per game) is 0.9 PPG lower.
  • The Raiders are averaging 67.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 63.8 points per contest.
  • Wright State is allowing 73.9 points per game this year at home, which is seven fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (80.9).
  • In their last 10 games, the Raiders have been putting up 69 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 64.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

