Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - February 24
As they ready for a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (29-30), the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-24) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, February 24 at State Farm Arena.
The Cavaliers' last outing was a 115-109 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday. Evan Mobley scored a team-leading 31 points for the Cavaliers in the loss.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cedi Osman
|SF
|Questionable
|Back
|8.9
|2.2
|1.6
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: John Collins: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSOH
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Cavaliers Season Insights
- The Cavaliers score an average of 111.7 points per game, five fewer points than the 116.7 the Hawks allow.
- Cleveland is 14-5 when it scores more than 116.7 points.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Cavaliers are scoring 112.7 points per game, one more than their season average (111.7).
- Cleveland connects on 11.4 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.
- The Cavaliers rank 11th in the NBA with 113.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and second defensively with 107.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-1.5
|227.5
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.