Ohio State vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest at Value City Arena has the Ohio State Buckeyes (23-5) taking on the Maryland Terrapins (23-5) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 75-73 win for Ohio State, so expect a tight matchup.
Their last time out, the Buckeyes won on Monday 74-61 over Michigan.
Ohio State vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Ohio State vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 75, Maryland 74
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on December 31, the Buckeyes captured their signature win of the season, a 66-57 home victory.
- The Buckeyes have seven wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Ohio State is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 16) on November 8
- 74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on February 20
- 88-86 over South Florida (No. 28) on December 20
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 33) on November 30
- 84-67 over Oregon (No. 40) on December 21
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes average 81.4 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while allowing 66.0 per outing (231st in college basketball). They have a +429 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.4 points per game.
- Ohio State is tallying 74.8 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 6.6 fewer points per game than its season average (81.4).
- The Buckeyes average 83.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 78.0 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
- In home games, Ohio State is surrendering 3.3 fewer points per game (63.7) than on the road (67.0).
- On offense, the Buckeyes have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 72.3 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 81.4 they've put up over the course of this season.
