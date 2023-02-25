Saturday's contest that pits the Akron Zips (15-11) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-17) at James A. Rhodes Arena has a projected final score of 74-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Akron, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Zips suffered an 80-76 loss to Toledo.

Akron vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

Akron vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 74, Miami (OH) 65

Akron Schedule Analysis

The Zips defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse in a 70-69 win on November 28. It was their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Akron is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Akron is 11-2 (.846%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

Akron 2022-23 Best Wins

61-44 at home over Youngstown State (No. 175) on November 18

60-43 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 232) on January 11

72-70 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 232) on February 15

85-69 at home over Dayton (No. 237) on November 13

69-47 at home over Buffalo (No. 250) on January 28

Akron Performance Insights