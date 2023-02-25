Saturday's contest at Stroh Center has the Bowling Green Falcons (24-3) matching up with the Buffalo Bulls (9-15) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-57 win as our model heavily favors Bowling Green.

The Falcons are coming off of an 80-72 victory against Central Michigan in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 79, Buffalo 57

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

The Falcons captured their best win of the season on January 18, when they secured an 88-76 victory over the Toledo Rockets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 68) in our computer rankings.

The Falcons have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Bowling Green is 15-1 (.938%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on January 21

75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 93) on February 11

82-64 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 139) on December 11

76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 153) on November 23

84-70 on the road over IUPUI (No. 172) on December 15

Bowling Green Performance Insights