Cincinnati vs. UCF Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Addition Financial Arena has the UCF Knights (12-13) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-18) at 2:00 PM (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a 65-59 victory for UCF, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Bearcats' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 64-53 loss to Memphis.
Cincinnati vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
Cincinnati vs. UCF Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCF 65, Cincinnati 59
Cincinnati Schedule Analysis
- When the Bearcats defeated the Tulane Green Wave, the No. 95 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 53-50 on February 4, it was their best win of the season so far.
- Cincinnati has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).
Cincinnati 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-66 on the road over Temple (No. 137) on February 11
- 72-58 over UT Arlington (No. 182) on November 25
- 68-57 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 183) on November 10
- 78-73 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 217) on December 1
- 99-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 275) on December 18
Cincinnati Performance Insights
- The Bearcats have a -76 scoring differential, falling short by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 60.5 points per game, 271st in college basketball, and are giving up 63.3 per outing to rank 146th in college basketball.
- In conference play, Cincinnati is averaging fewer points (54.6 per game) than it is overall (60.5) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Bearcats are scoring four more points per game at home (62.2) than away (58.2).
- Cincinnati is conceding more points at home (65.6 per game) than on the road (61.9).
- While the Bearcats are averaging 60.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 54 points per contest.
