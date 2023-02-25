Saturday's game at Addition Financial Arena has the UCF Knights (12-13) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-18) at 2:00 PM (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a 65-59 victory for UCF, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Bearcats' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 64-53 loss to Memphis.

Cincinnati vs. UCF Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Cincinnati vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 65, Cincinnati 59

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

When the Bearcats defeated the Tulane Green Wave, the No. 95 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 53-50 on February 4, it was their best win of the season so far.

Cincinnati has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).

Cincinnati 2022-23 Best Wins

74-66 on the road over Temple (No. 137) on February 11

72-58 over UT Arlington (No. 182) on November 25

68-57 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 183) on November 10

78-73 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 217) on December 1

99-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 275) on December 18

Cincinnati Performance Insights