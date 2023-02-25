Saturday's game between the Cleveland State Vikings (26-4) and Milwaukee Panthers (10-17) going head to head at Klotsche Center has a projected final score of 71-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Cleveland State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Vikings lost their last outing 64-49 against Green Bay on Thursday.

Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 71, Milwaukee 56

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

Against the DePaul Blue Demons, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Vikings secured their signature win of the season on November 15, a 90-83 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Cleveland State is 21-0 (1.000%) -- the second-most victories.

Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins

57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 153) on February 16

92-59 at home over IUPUI (No. 172) on January 8

83-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 172) on February 11

81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 175) on February 4

77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 175) on December 29

Cleveland State Performance Insights