Saturday's contest that pits the Rhode Island Rams (22-5) versus the Dayton Flyers (6-19) at Thomas F. Ryan Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-56 in favor of Rhode Island, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Flyers' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 65-51 victory over La Salle.

Dayton vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Dayton vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 74, Dayton 56

Dayton Schedule Analysis

The Flyers beat the La Salle Explorers in a 65-51 win on February 22. It was their signature win of the season.

The Rams have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (nine).

Dayton 2022-23 Best Wins

66-60 at home over Davidson (No. 168) on January 11

71-66 on the road over George Mason (No. 190) on January 1

70-65 on the road over VCU (No. 246) on February 15

81-68 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 288) on February 1

Dayton Performance Insights