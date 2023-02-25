Dayton vs. Rhode Island Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Rhode Island Rams (22-5) versus the Dayton Flyers (6-19) at Thomas F. Ryan Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-56 in favor of Rhode Island, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Flyers' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 65-51 victory over La Salle.
Dayton vs. Rhode Island Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
Dayton vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rhode Island 74, Dayton 56
Dayton Schedule Analysis
- The Flyers beat the La Salle Explorers in a 65-51 win on February 22. It was their signature win of the season.
- The Rams have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (nine).
Dayton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-60 at home over Davidson (No. 168) on January 11
- 71-66 on the road over George Mason (No. 190) on January 1
- 70-65 on the road over VCU (No. 246) on February 15
- 81-68 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 288) on February 1
Dayton Performance Insights
- The Flyers have a -108 scoring differential, falling short by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 65.7 points per game, 168th in college basketball, and are giving up 70.0 per contest to rank 310th in college basketball.
- In A-10 games, Dayton has averaged 0.9 more points (66.6) than overall (65.7) in 2022-23.
- At home the Flyers are putting up 69.5 points per game, 5.1 more than they are averaging on the road (64.4).
- In 2022-23 Dayton is giving up 3.2 more points per game at home (71.7) than away (68.5).
- The Flyers are averaging 66.1 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 0.4 more than their average for the season (65.7).
