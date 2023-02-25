Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (18-8) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (14-12) at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 70-61 based on our computer prediction, with Kent State coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Golden Flashes won their last outing 82-56 against Ohio on Wednesday.
Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kent State 70, Eastern Michigan 61
Kent State Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Flashes clinched their signature win of the season on November 20, when they grabbed a 59-56 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30), according to our computer rankings.
Kent State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-55 over Quinnipiac (No. 140) on November 26
- 77-54 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 153) on November 13
- 57-55 on the road over Akron (No. 184) on February 1
- 87-46 at home over Akron (No. 184) on February 18
- 82-61 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 196) on January 25
Kent State Performance Insights
- The Golden Flashes are outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game, with a +263 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (68th in college basketball) and give up 61.3 per outing (99th in college basketball).
- Kent State has averaged 1 fewer points in MAC play (70.4) than overall (71.4).
- The Golden Flashes score 76.2 points per game at home, and 66.0 away.
- At home, Kent State gives up 57.5 points per game. Away, it gives up 66.8.
- Over their last 10 games, the Golden Flashes are posting 70.9 points per contest, 0.5 fewer points than their season average (71.4).
