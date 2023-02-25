Saturday's game between the Akron Zips (15-11) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-17) going head to head at James A. Rhodes Arena has a projected final score of 74-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Akron, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The RedHawks are coming off of an 88-67 win against Northern Illinois in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Miami (OH) vs. Akron Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Miami (OH) vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 74, Miami (OH) 65

Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis

The RedHawks defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes (No. 93-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 84-76 win on January 11 -- their signature win of the season.

Miami (OH) 2022-23 Best Wins

79-73 at home over Vermont (No. 144) on November 11

88-67 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 196) on February 22

74-69 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 196) on January 18

73-68 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on December 2

72-67 on the road over Buffalo (No. 250) on February 18

Miami (OH) Performance Insights