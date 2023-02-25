Saturday's contest between the Western Michigan Broncos (10-16) and Ohio Bobcats (6-20) matching up at University Arena has a projected final score of 70-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Michigan, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Bobcats head into this matchup after an 82-56 loss to Kent State on Wednesday.

Ohio vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Ohio vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 70, Ohio 64

Ohio Schedule Analysis

When the Bobcats took down the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are ranked No. 196 in our computer rankings, on February 11 by a score of 72-71, it was their best win of the season so far.

Ohio 2022-23 Best Wins

74-62 on the road over Indiana State (No. 229) on November 26

65-55 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 232) on February 1

52-51 on the road over Dayton (No. 237) on November 29

84-73 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 253) on January 21

83-75 at home over Central Michigan (No. 283) on February 18

Ohio Performance Insights