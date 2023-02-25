Toledo vs. Ball State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (23-5) and Toledo Rockets (22-4) squaring off at John E. Worthen Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ball State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Rockets are coming off of an 80-76 victory against Akron in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
Toledo vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Toledo vs. Ball State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 71, Toledo 68
Toledo Schedule Analysis
- The Rockets defeated the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines in a 71-68 win on December 8, which was their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cardinals are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.
- Toledo has 14 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.
Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 69) on January 11
- 77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 93) on January 14
- 91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 94) on December 4
- 80-70 over UT Arlington (No. 182) on November 26
- 76-63 at home over Akron (No. 184) on January 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Toledo Performance Insights
- The Rockets have a +319 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 74.7 points per game, 40th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.4 per contest to rank 126th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Toledo has scored 76.7 points per game in MAC action, and 74.7 overall.
- At home, the Rockets score 76.7 points per game. On the road, they average 73.2.
- At home, Toledo concedes 59.9 points per game. On the road, it gives up 64.8.
- Over their last 10 games, the Rockets are scoring 77.8 points per game, 3.1 more than their season average (74.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.