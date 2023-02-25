Saturday's game features the Marquette Golden Eagles (18-9) and the Xavier Musketeers (7-20) squaring off at Cintas Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-51 victory for heavily favored Marquette according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Musketeers suffered a 60-43 loss to Butler.

Xavier vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 70, Xavier 51

Xavier Schedule Analysis

The Musketeers' best win this season came in a 65-49 victory against the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs on November 19.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Musketeers are 0-9 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.

Xavier has six losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

Xavier 2022-23 Best Wins

48-35 at home over Cincinnati (No. 208) on December 9

87-68 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 253) on November 7

73-65 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 304) on November 27

84-68 at home over McNeese (No. 324) on November 22

71-57 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 331) on November 10

Xavier Performance Insights