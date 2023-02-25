Saturday's game at UPMC Events Center has the Youngstown State Penguins (18-10) going head to head against the Robert Morris Colonials (11-17) at 3:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 64-58 win for Youngstown State.

The Penguins are coming off of an 87-80 loss to IUPUI in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Youngstown State 64, Robert Morris 58

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

  • On January 20, the Penguins captured their best win of the season, a 63-60 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 100 team (No. 59), according to our computer rankings.
  • Youngstown State has 13 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

Youngstown State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 59-55 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 153) on December 2
  • 52-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 153) on January 28
  • 81-72 at home over Wofford (No. 170) on November 7
  • 60-44 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 250) on December 31
  • 61-51 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 252) on January 22

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Youngstown State Performance Insights

  • The Penguins put up 67.6 points per game (139th in college basketball) while giving up 59.8 per contest (61st in college basketball). They have a +218 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.
  • In Horizon action, Youngstown State has averaged 2.1 fewer points (65.5) than overall (67.6) in 2022-23.
  • The Penguins average 70.9 points per game at home, and 63.2 away.
  • Youngstown State concedes 56.3 points per game at home, and 64.6 on the road.
  • While the Penguins are scoring 67.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 64.7 points per contest.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.