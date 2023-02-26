How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors (30-31) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-25) after winning three straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: NBA League Pass
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, the same percentage the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Cleveland is 23-9 when it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 18th.
- The 111.8 points per game the Cavaliers average are only 0.3 fewer points than the Raptors give up (112.1).
- When Cleveland puts up more than 112.1 points, it is 27-9.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers are putting up 113.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (110.2).
- Cleveland allows 105.1 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 108.5 in away games.
- When playing at home, the Cavaliers are draining 0.9 more threes per game (11.8) than on the road (10.9). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (35.7%).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cedi Osman
|Questionable
|Back
