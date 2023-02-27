Red Wings vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ottawa Senators (28-26-4) and Detroit Red Wings (28-22-8) play at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, February 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and BSDETX. The Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Red Wings vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and BSDETX
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Senators (-135)
|Red Wings (+115)
|6.5
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have won 19, or 47.5%, of the 40 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season Detroit has won 16 of its 37 games, or 43.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Red Wings.
- Detroit has played 26 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Red Wings vs. Senators Rankings
|Senators Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|175 (24th)
|Goals
|177 (22nd)
|185 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|181 (14th)
|54 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (13th)
|37 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|36 (14th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Detroit has gone over the total in five of its last 10 games.
- The Red Wings total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, Red Wings' games average 9 goals, 0.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Red Wings' 177 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
- The Red Wings have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 181 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.
- Their -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
