How to Watch the Xavier vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 27
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (7-21) will visit the UConn Huskies (25-5) after dropping nine consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 27, 2023.
Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
Xavier vs. UConn Scoring Comparison
- The Musketeers put up an average of 55.3 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 59.8 the Huskies give up.
- Xavier is 7-17 when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.
- Xavier is 6-2 when it scores more than 59.8 points.
- The Huskies record 11.1 more points per game (76.6) than the Musketeers give up (65.5).
- UConn has a 19-2 record when putting up more than 65.5 points.
- UConn's record is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.3 points.
- This year the Huskies are shooting 49.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Musketeers concede.
- The Musketeers' 30 shooting percentage is 5.4 lower than the Huskies have conceded.
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 72-59
|Walsh Gymnasium
|2/21/2023
|@ Butler
|L 60-43
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|2/25/2023
|Marquette
|L 58-46
|Cintas Center
|2/27/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
