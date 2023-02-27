The Xavier Musketeers (7-21) will visit the UConn Huskies (25-5) after dropping nine consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Xavier vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

  • The Musketeers put up an average of 55.3 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 59.8 the Huskies give up.
  • Xavier is 7-17 when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.
  • Xavier is 6-2 when it scores more than 59.8 points.
  • The Huskies record 11.1 more points per game (76.6) than the Musketeers give up (65.5).
  • UConn has a 19-2 record when putting up more than 65.5 points.
  • UConn's record is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.3 points.
  • This year the Huskies are shooting 49.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Musketeers concede.
  • The Musketeers' 30 shooting percentage is 5.4 lower than the Huskies have conceded.

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/18/2023 @ Seton Hall L 72-59 Walsh Gymnasium
2/21/2023 @ Butler L 60-43 Hinkle Fieldhouse
2/25/2023 Marquette L 58-46 Cintas Center
2/27/2023 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

