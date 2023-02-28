The Wright State Raiders (17-14, 10-10 Horizon) aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (3-28, 2-18 Horizon) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wright State vs. Green Bay matchup.

Wright State vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Wright State vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Wright State vs. Green Bay Betting Trends

Wright State has put together a 15-13-1 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 16 out of the Raiders' 29 games this season have hit the over.

Green Bay is 9-22-0 ATS this season.

Phoenix games have hit the over 18 out of 31 times this year.

