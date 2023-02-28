Tuesday's contest features the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-16) and the Wright State Raiders (7-23) matching up at Athletics Center O'rena (on February 28) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-67 victory for Oakland.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Raiders claimed an 86-74 win against Detroit Mercy.

Wright State vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Wright State vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 73, Wright State 67

Wright State Schedule Analysis

When the Raiders defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked No. 156 in our computer rankings, on February 2 by a score of 80-70, it was their best win of the year thus far.

Wright State has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).

Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 233) on February 10

83-75 at home over Oakland (No. 273) on February 23

83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 291) on January 28

82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 334) on January 13

86-74 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 334) on February 25

Wright State Performance Insights