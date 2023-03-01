Bowling Green vs. Ball State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Bowling Green Falcons (24-4) and the Ball State Cardinals (23-6) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 73-70 based on our computer prediction, with Bowling Green coming out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on March 1.
The Falcons enter this matchup after an 84-66 loss to Buffalo on Saturday.
Bowling Green vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
Bowling Green vs. Ball State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Ball State 70
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- On January 18, the Falcons claimed their best win of the season, an 88-76 victory over the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team (No. 62), according to our computer rankings.
- The Falcons have eight wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the country.
- Bowling Green has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.
Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on January 21
- 75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 93) on February 11
- 82-64 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 151) on December 11
- 76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 157) on November 23
- 84-70 on the road over IUPUI (No. 174) on December 15
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons outscore opponents by 15.1 points per game (scoring 79.3 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball while giving up 64.2 per outing to rank 178th in college basketball) and have a +423 scoring differential overall.
- Bowling Green's offense has been worse in MAC tilts this year, scoring 76.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 79.3 PPG.
- The Falcons average 82.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 76.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Bowling Green is giving up 64.0 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 64.6.
- In their last 10 games, the Falcons have been racking up 74.0 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 79.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
