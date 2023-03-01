Wednesday's game between the Bowling Green Falcons (24-4) and the Ball State Cardinals (23-6) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 73-70 based on our computer prediction, with Bowling Green coming out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on March 1.

The Falcons enter this matchup after an 84-66 loss to Buffalo on Saturday.

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Ball State 70

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

On January 18, the Falcons claimed their best win of the season, an 88-76 victory over the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team (No. 62), according to our computer rankings.

The Falcons have eight wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

Bowling Green has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on January 21

75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 93) on February 11

82-64 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 151) on December 11

76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 157) on November 23

84-70 on the road over IUPUI (No. 174) on December 15

Bowling Green Performance Insights