Cincinnati vs. South Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Fifth Third Arena has the South Florida Bulls (25-5) matching up with the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-19) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-55 win for heavily favored South Florida.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Bearcats suffered a 64-54 loss to UCF.
Cincinnati vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Cincinnati vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 72, Cincinnati 55
Cincinnati Schedule Analysis
- When the Bearcats defeated the Tulane Green Wave, the No. 94 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 53-50 on February 4, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Cincinnati is 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bearcats are 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.
Cincinnati 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-66 on the road over Temple (No. 143) on February 11
- 68-57 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 170) on November 10
- 72-58 over UT Arlington (No. 176) on November 25
- 78-73 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 217) on December 1
- 99-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 278) on December 18
Cincinnati Performance Insights
- The Bearcats have a -86 scoring differential, falling short by three points per game. They're putting up 60.3 points per game to rank 269th in college basketball and are allowing 63.3 per contest to rank 151st in college basketball.
- With 54.5 points per game in AAC matchups, Cincinnati is tallying 5.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (60.3 PPG).
- At home, the Bearcats are averaging 4.3 more points per game (62.2) than they are in road games (57.9).
- Cincinnati is giving up 65.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.5 more points than it is allowing in road games (62.1).
- The Bearcats' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 54.1 points a contest compared to the 60.3 they've averaged this season.
