The Cleveland State Vikings (30-4) are in the conversation to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as bookmakers have listed them at +50000 on the moneyline, the best odds in the Horizon and the 57th-best odds of all college basketball teams.

The Vikings visit the Villanova Wildcats, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18 in the First Round.

Vikings NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

Cleveland State Team Stats

In one-possession games, the Vikings are 1-0. They also are undefeated in games decided by two possessions or less (1-0).

So far this year, Cleveland State is posting 74.5 points per game (38th-ranked in college basketball) and giving up 57.4 points per contest (30th-ranked).

Cleveland State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-2 | Q2 Record: 1-1 | Q3 Record: 6-1 | Q4 Record: 22-0

1-2 | 1-1 | 6-1 | 22-0 When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Cleveland State is 22-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

