Kent State vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Toledo Rockets (23-4) and Kent State Golden Flashes (19-8) matching up at Savage Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Toledo, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Golden Flashes head into this game following a 75-67 win against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.
Kent State vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
Kent State vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Toledo 71, Kent State 64
Kent State Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Flashes captured their best win of the season on November 20 by registering a 59-56 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
Kent State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-55 over Quinnipiac (No. 149) on November 26
- 77-54 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 157) on November 13
- 72-66 over Southern Illinois (No. 186) on November 27
- 57-55 on the road over Akron (No. 187) on February 1
- 87-46 at home over Akron (No. 187) on February 18
Kent State Performance Insights
- The Golden Flashes' +271 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.6 points per game (65th in college basketball) while allowing 61.5 per outing (99th in college basketball).
- In MAC action, Kent State has averaged 0.9 fewer points (70.7) than overall (71.6) in 2022-23.
- At home the Golden Flashes are putting up 76.2 points per game, 9.4 more than they are averaging on the road (66.8).
- Kent State is conceding fewer points at home (57.5 per game) than away (66.8).
- The Golden Flashes are compiling 72.7 points per contest in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 71.6.
