Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-18) and Ohio Bobcats (6-21) matching up at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 71-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Miami (OH), so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.
The RedHawks lost their last game 88-80 against Akron on Saturday.
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Score Prediction
- Prediction: Miami (OH) 71, Ohio 69
Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on January 11, the RedHawks defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes (No. 93 in our computer rankings) by a score of 84-76.
Miami (OH) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-73 at home over Vermont (No. 140) on November 11
- 73-68 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 204) on December 2
- 88-67 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 205) on February 22
- 74-69 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 205) on January 18
- 72-67 on the road over Buffalo (No. 225) on February 18
Miami (OH) Performance Insights
- The RedHawks put up 70.2 points per game (87th in college basketball) while allowing 74.2 per outing (351st in college basketball). They have a -115 scoring differential and have been outscored by four points per game.
- In conference action, Miami (OH) is putting up more points (71.8 per game) than it is overall (70.2) in 2022-23.
- At home the RedHawks are scoring 75.2 points per game, 8.5 more than they are averaging away (66.7).
- At home, Miami (OH) allows 68.5 points per game. Away, it concedes 81.3.
- Over their last 10 games, the RedHawks are scoring 72.4 points per game, 2.2 more than their season average (70.2).
