Wednesday's game between the Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-18) and the Ohio Bobcats (6-21) at Convocation Center Ohio should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-69, with Miami (OH) securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

In their last time out, the Bobcats lost 68-49 to Western Michigan on Saturday.

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) 71, Ohio 69

Ohio Schedule Analysis

When the Bobcats beat the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are ranked No. 205 in our computer rankings, on February 11 by a score of 72-71, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Ohio 2022-23 Best Wins

65-55 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on February 1

74-62 on the road over Indiana State (No. 238) on November 26

52-51 on the road over Dayton (No. 244) on November 29

84-73 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 251) on January 21

83-75 at home over Central Michigan (No. 282) on February 18

Ohio Performance Insights