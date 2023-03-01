How to Watch Ohio State vs. Maryland on TV or Live Stream - March 1
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Big Ten opponents square off when the No. 21 Maryland Terrapins (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) travel to face the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-17, 4-14 Big Ten) at Value City Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Ohio State vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes are shooting 46% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 42.1% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.
- Ohio State is 11-10 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Terrapins are the rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 78th.
- The Buckeyes' 72.9 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 62.8 the Terrapins give up to opponents.
- Ohio State is 10-8 when allowing fewer than 71.2 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison
- Ohio State is scoring more points at home (74.8 per game) than away (67.1).
- At home, the Buckeyes allow 63.1 points per game. On the road, they concede 75.5.
- Beyond the arc, Ohio State sinks fewer triples away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (35.4%) than at home (35.5%) too.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 82-55
|Mackey Arena
|2/23/2023
|Penn State
|L 75-71
|Value City Arena
|2/26/2023
|Illinois
|W 72-60
|Value City Arena
|3/1/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Value City Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
