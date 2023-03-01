Bookmakers expect strong results from the Ohio State Buckeyes (22-5), listing them with the 12th-best odds among all college basketball teams and the top odds among Big Ten teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +5000 on the moneyline.

At 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 20, the Buckeyes play the Michigan Wolverines on the road.

Buckeyes NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +5000 (Bet $100 to win $5000)

Ohio State Team Stats

This year, the Buckeyes are 11-3 at home while putting together a 9-2 record on the road and going 2-0 in neutral-site games.

In one-possession games, the Buckeyes are 1-0. They also have won every game decided by six points or fewer (3-0).

Ohio State has a top-25 offense this season, ranking eighth-best in college basketball with 81.6 points per game. On defense, it ranks 234th with 66.2 points allowed per contest.

Ohio State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 6-4 | Q2 Record: 5-1 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q4 Record: 6-0

6-4 | 5-1 | 5-0 | 6-0 Ohio State has six wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

Ohio State has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

