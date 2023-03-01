Xavier vs. Providence: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 1
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 20 Providence Friars (21-8, 13-5 Big East) host the No. 19 Xavier Musketeers (21-8, 13-5 Big East) at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the matchup.
Xavier vs. Providence Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Providence, Rhode Island
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Musketeers Betting Records & Stats
- The Musketeers have hit the over in 16 of their 25 games with a set total (64%).
- Xavier has a 14-11-0 record against the spread this year.
- Providence (16-10-0 ATS) has covered the spread 61.5% of the time, 5.5% more often than Xavier (14-11-0) this year.
Xavier vs. Providence Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Providence
|78.8
|160.7
|70.1
|144.4
|142.7
|Xavier
|81.9
|160.7
|74.3
|144.4
|152.4
Additional Xavier Insights & Trends
- Xavier is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Musketeers have gone over the total four times.
- Xavier has covered nine times in 15 games with a spread in conference action this year.
- The Musketeers average 11.8 more points per game (81.9) than the Friars allow their opponents to score (70.1).
- Xavier is 13-7 against the spread and 21-3 overall when it scores more than 70.1 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Providence vs. Xavier Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Providence
|16-10-0
|13-13-0
|Xavier
|14-11-0
|16-9-0
Xavier vs. Providence Home/Away Splits
|Providence
|Xavier
|15-0
|Home Record
|14-2
|6-6
|Away Record
|6-4
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-6-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-4-0
|84.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84
|73.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.2
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-3-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-5-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.