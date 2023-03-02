Thursday's contest that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (27-4) versus the Milwaukee Panthers (11-18) at Wolstein Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-53 in favor of Cleveland State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Vikings took care of business in their most recent matchup 63-56 against Milwaukee on Saturday.

Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 73, Milwaukee 53

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings defeated the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 65-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 90-83 win on November 15 -- their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Cleveland State is 21-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins

57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 157) on February 16

77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 169) on December 29

81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 169) on February 4

92-59 at home over IUPUI (No. 175) on January 8

83-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 175) on February 11

Cleveland State Performance Insights