Thursday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (25-4) and the Wright State Raiders (8-23) at Kress Events Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-53 and heavily favors Green Bay to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 2.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Raiders claimed a 79-69 victory against Oakland.

Wright State vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Wright State vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 80, Wright State 53

Wright State Schedule Analysis

The Raiders captured their best win of the season on February 2, when they defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse, who rank No. 157 in our computer rankings, 80-70.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Phoenix are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

Wright State has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).

Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 232) on February 10

83-75 at home over Oakland (No. 282) on February 23

79-69 on the road over Oakland (No. 282) on February 28

83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 293) on January 28

86-74 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 334) on February 25

Wright State Performance Insights